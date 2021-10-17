Revolutionary New App Shows Every Broken Maccas Ice-Cream Machine Across Oz

Have you been craving a McFlurry, only to find out your local Mickey D's ice-cream machine isn’t working? A revolutionary new app has you sorted!

The app, originally developed by a 24-year-old Brazilian software engineer, has been adapted to show which Maccas soft-serve machines are out of order across the entirety of Australia.

Find out everything you need to know about your new favourite app before checking it out here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: