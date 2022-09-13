Revered Indigenous Actor And Activist Uncle Jack Charles Dies, Aged 79

Indigenous actor, musician, artist and activist Uncle Jack Charles has died at the age of 79.

In a statement provided to the ABC, his publicist said the Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta man, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning surrounded by family at the Royal Melbourne Hospital after suffering a stroke.

"Before he passed away, his family were able to send him off on Country during a smoking ceremony at the Royal Melbourne Hospital," the statement said.

"We are so proud of everything he has achieved in his remarkable life — Elder, actor, musician, potter, activist, mentor, a household name and voice loved by all — as is demonstrated by his numerous awards including this year's NAIDOC Male Elder of the Year.

"He will live on in our hearts and memories and through his numerous screen and stage roles.

"May he be greeted by his Ancestors on his return home."

In a career spanning five decades, Uncle Jack forged a name for himself in films such as The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith, Bedevil, Blackfellas and Pan.

A survivor of the Stolen Generations, Uncle Jack was the first witness in Victoria’s Indigenous truth-telling commission in April this year.

