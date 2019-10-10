REVEALED: Newcastle Monopoly Edition

The Newcastle edition of popular board game Monopoly has been unveiled!

Thousands of people have had their say in recent months, deciding which local landmarks should make the cut.

And here they are:

Brown – Blackbutt Sanctuary and King Edward Park

– Blackbutt Sanctuary and King Edward Park Light Blue – Fort Scratchley, Newcastle Ocean Baths, Custom House

– Fort Scratchley, Newcastle Ocean Baths, Custom House Pink – Newcastle Show, Surfest and MacDonald Jones Stadium

– Newcastle Show, Surfest and MacDonald Jones Stadium Orange – Hunter Valley Gardens, Hope Estate Winery and Beyond Ballooning

– Hunter Valley Gardens, Hope Estate Winery and Beyond Ballooning Red – Westfield Kotara, Goldberg’s Café and Hunter Street

– Westfield Kotara, Goldberg’s Café and Hunter Street Yellow – Newcastle Beach, Bar Beach and Merewether Beach

– Newcastle Beach, Bar Beach and Merewether Beach Green – The Lucky Hotel, Newcastle Museum, Newcastle Grammar School

– The Lucky Hotel, Newcastle Museum, Newcastle Grammar School Dark Blue – ANZAC Memorial Walk and Nobby’s Beach

“This edition will be everything you love about the traditional board, adapted in a way that Novocastrians will enjoy for generations to come,” Winning Moves spokesperson Dale Hackett said.