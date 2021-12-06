Retired Couple Survive Light Plane Crash In Outer Perth

Two people have spent the night in hospital after surviving a light plane crash south of Perth.

Fire and emergency services, along with the RAC Rescue helicopter were called to the scene of the crash in Hopeland on Sunday morning.

The pilot-built, two-seater single-engine ultralight aircraft plunged to the ground while landing at Serpentine Airfield Strip about 9:30am losing a wing and propeller.

The couple had to be removed from the wreckage before being rushed to Royal Perth where it's understood they remain in a stable condition.

“The plane crashed on landing into sand ... two people were on board, the pilot, a man in his 70s, and his passenger, a woman in her 60s,” WA Police acting inspector Philip Bonner said.

The cause of the crash, at the Sport Aircraft Builders Club of WA, near Baldivis is under investigation.

