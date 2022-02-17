Restrictions To Ease In Victoria & NSW As Queensland Marks Deathly Toll

Victoria and New South Wales will loosen their Covid restrictions from Friday, reopening dancefloors, ditching density quotas, QR codes, and even facemasks in some settings.

It comes as hospital admissions are trending down across Australia, paving the way for the removal of public health measures.

“There are very pleasing signs now in hospitals at the moment right across our state. And so, as a result we are lifting a range of restrictions,” NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Capacity quotas will be scrapped in most settings for both state's, along with work-from-home orders and restrictions on singing and dancing.

Visitors to retail outlets, schools and workplaces will no longer have to scan a QR code to check-in, however patrons to nightclubs and music festivals will need to check-in before they check out.

In addition, Victorians will still be required to check in to “vaccinated economy” venues.

While in NSW, non-urgent elective surgery in public hospitals will return from next week.

But, with extensive waitlists, with almost 100,000 people, and more than 6500 overdue for non-urgent operations, patience is still required.

Meanwhile, just as freedoms are bestowed upon Victoria and NSW, Queensland reported its deadliest day of the pandemic with 39 Covid-related deaths.

Compared to her southern counterparts, who reported 32 between them, it stands as a stark reminder to all Australians to avoid complacency, even as a whisper of normalcy approaches.

In the meantime, Covid cases across Australia look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 189 (177 local)

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 0/0

Northern Territory

New cases: 1,045

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 137 / 21

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 537

Covid-related deaths: one

Hospital and ICU admissions: 47 / 3

Queensland

New cases: 5,665

Covid-related deaths: 39

Hospital and ICU admissions: 432 / 34

New South Wales

New cases: 9,995

Covid-related deaths: 14

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,447 / 92

Victoria

New cases: 8,149

Covid-related deaths: 18

Hospital and ICU admissions: 397 / 68

South Australia

New cases: 1,440

Covid-related deaths: three

Hospital and ICU admissions: 221 / 13

Tasmania

New cases: 680

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 16 / 2

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.