Residents In Fear Of Losing Homes Due To A Fifth Lane On The Southern Outlet

Residents in fear of losing their homes to make room for a fifth lane on the Southern Outlet have taken their fight to the steps of Parliament House.

Meg Smith - owner of one of the 19 houses that could be flattened - says the proposal has left the group in tears.

"We were told in March public consultation would open mid-April. State Growth changed their mind and said public consultation would occur mid-May. It's now the end of June - it's been 14 weeks and 17 families have been living with a huge amount of stress. We just want an end to it, either call the public consultation or find a different solution," she said.

Tassie Pharmacies left out of the COVID vaccine rollout program

In parliament on Tuesday, June 29, Minister for State Growth Michael Ferguson spoke about the fifth lane being devastating for the community.

“I accept that we understand that’s painful for people who are contemplating the impacts on their property. We’re going to treat those people with the greatest of respect and the highest of regard," he said.

Ms Smith will meet with the Infrastructure Minister this afternoon.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr