Residential and small-scale construction back to work from Friday

Residential and small scale construction in the ACT will resume on 10 September as planned, after nearly four weeks of ‘tools down’ for the sector.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr confirmed the recommencement in Wednesday’s COVID-19 update, following the announcement of 20 new cases of the virus in the Nation’s Capital.

Mr. Barr said the same COVID-19 safety requirements for larger scale construction sites will be in place to minimise risk, as well as other rules.

“There is to be no interaction between workers and residents within a construction site, a renovation site – any premises.”

The use of masks on site as well as appropriate physical distancing are among other COVID-safe requirements for workers in the sector.

Mr. Barr also adding that the ACT’s COVID safe construction guidelines reflect those that’re in place in Victoria and New South Wales.

Further information on the recommencement is expected later today in an industry briefing.

Of the new cases, nine are linked with 11 under early investigation.

At least seven were in the community for at least some of their infectious period and another six are being assessed.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital has risen to 10, with two of those in the ICU and one needing breathing support.

The total number of cases in this outbreak has now reached 424, while 193 have recovered.

There are currently 231 active COVID-19 cases in the ACT.

