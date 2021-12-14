Rescue Teams Search For Woman Missing On South Coast Track

Search teams are currently on the lookout for a missing walker who went missing on a track in Tasmania’s south-west last night.

There are search and rescue teams scouring the South Coast track from both the ground and the sky.

The woman in her 20’s went missing after losing her walking buddy on the track at around 6PM last night.

A Personal Locator Beacon was set off in the Dead Mans Bay area at around 9:15PM which triggered emergency services to head to the area.

Emergency services managed to locate the woman’s walking buddy but are yet to find any trace of the missing woman.

The Westpac helicopter and ground-based search and rescue teams will continue the search throughout today.

