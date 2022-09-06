Rescue Mission For Two Men Stranded In Tasman Sea

Two men remain stranded in the Tasman Sea after severe weather damaged their sailing boat.

The New Zealand men aged in their 70’s ran into trouble about 36 hours ago when their vessel began taking in a significant amount of water after its steering took a hit in the wild weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology on Sunday predicted that a deep low-pressure system would bring damaging winds over the Tasman Sea about 250 km north-west of Lord Howe Island.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said a family member had alerted authorities on Monday to the men’s alarming plight east of Lord How Island.

“AMSA has responded [with] its Melbourne-based challenger rescue aircraft along with multiple Royal Australian Air Force aircraft which have been overhead since yesterday.” - AMSA

NSW police rescue boat “Nemesis” has been deployed to support rescue efforts, along with two other merchant vessels.

The Lord Howe Island’s Marine Rescue NSW has also been put on standby.

