Reports Say 'Friends' Reunion Special Will Be Postponed

Just in a time where we need great, wholesome content, we're sad to reveal the much anticipated Friends Reunion Special is reportedly being postponed.

A source has told The Hollywood Reporter that due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, filming at HBO Max will no longer be going ahead next week.

A new filming date has not been formalised, but reports suggest it could be postponed until May.

Hey, at least it's coming!

For now, check out the Best of MAFS interviews below!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.