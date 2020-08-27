REPORTS: Liam Payne Is Engaged To Maya Henry & The Ring Is HOW MUCH?!

Liam Payne fans, sit down. Reports have surfaced that Liam Payne is engaged to his girlfriend of two years, Maya Henry!

The pair were out to dinner in London this week and Maya was sporting a HUUUGE rock on her finger.

And look, the ring is not cheap! Let's just say, you wouldn't want to lose this, or, just make sure you have insurance...

