Reports: Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are Expecting A Baby!

Power couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first baby together, according to TMZ.

While Gigi and Zayn are yet to comment on the news, sources close to the family reportedly told the publication that the supermodel is 20 weeks along and that both their families are very excited.

It’s not a lot to go off, but TMZ are usually the first to break these kinds of stories *cough* Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy *cough*.

Just last week, Gigi posted photos celebrating her 25th birthday alongside her boyfriend and sister, Bella.

The couple first began dating in 2015, then after a 2-year split, reignited their relationship on and off again.

One thing that is certain about the news, these two will have one freakishly beautiful baby.

Congratulations!

