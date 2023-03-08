Report Finds One In Two Australian Women Experience Sexual Harassment

The Status of Women Report Card 2023, released on International Women’s Day, reflected gender inequality in Australia.

The report has found a series of challenges women face in Australia, including sexual harassment, an emerging gender pay gap, housing and homelessness, and a lack of support for single women.

The data shows that Australian women aged 15 to 64 do 55.4 hours of work per week, two hours more than men; however, women who approach retirement have 23.1% less superannuation than men of the same age.

The data also reflects that one in two Australian women experience sexual harassment, and young women are more likely to report sexual violence and harassment experiences.

Minister for Women Katy Gallaher said the government had to tackle these issues to achieve gender equality in Australia.

“We have all heard the most shocking statistic, that one woman dies every ten days in Australia at the hands of her former or current partner,” Ms Gallaher said.

“Every two minutes, police around the nation deal with a domestic and family violence matter. On average, that’s about 5,000 calls each and every week,” she said.

“Whether it be passing legislation that helps close the gender pay gap or providing housing for women fleeing domestic violence, gender equality is an outcome that is baked into economic and social policy across the whole of government”.

