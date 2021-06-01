Repatriation Flight From India Set To Touch Down In Perth

Perth will welcome its first repatriation flight from India on Wednesday morning.

Up to 150 Australians are set to be on board the Qantas flight taking off from New Delhi.

Once they've arrived they'll be driven by a police-led convoy to The Westin Hotel in the CBD where they'll serve their 14-days quarantine.

First repatriation flight from India to Perth

The Morrison Government made it a formal crime for anyone to return to Australia from India late last month. After the travel pause, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said they would first target the 900 most vulnerable Australians in India.

Adelaide, Brisbane, and Darwin are all receiving repatriation flights from India this week.

Catch up on the latest headlines on The National Briefing. Available on Listnr.