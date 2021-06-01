Renmark Records Coldest Morning As Winter Kicks In

The Riverland town of Renmark in South Australia recorded the coldest morning of May in its history on the final day of Autumn.

The temperature dipped to five degrees below zero overnight, as the Bureau of Meteorology revealed that the coldest moments struck between 6:16am to 7:00am.

Several other regional and South Australian towns nearing Adelaide reached below zero, including Loxton and Strathalbyn, as the new season set in.

Reports from locals that various outdoor items had 'froze-over' as they woke on June 1.

The piercing weather is a reminder to everyone of the need to also get their flu vaccines, and co-ordinate these with the COVID jab - leaving two weeks either side of the vaccines is the medical advice .

Health Minister Stephen Wade says if eligible, the recommendation is to prioritise your COVID vaccine, before booking your annual flu vaccine.

“Every year we encourage people to make sure they get the flu vaccination, and this year is no different,” said Minister Wade.

“The flu season usually starts to peak from June to September, and the flu vaccine itself can take two weeks to provide full protection.”

The shivering mornings for those in South-East Australia will settle for numerous days before the cold-snap passes.

