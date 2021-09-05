Remembering Steve Irwin, 15 Years On

It's hard to believe it's already been 15 years since the world's most charismatic wildlife preservationist was taken from us in a tragic accident.

A decade-and-a-half after his passing, Steve Irwin's legacy is still going strong; the Australian Reptile Park remains operational (though not open, due to Covid), his children have grown into his animal-protecting footsteps, and Bindi has graced her late father with a beautiful daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin-Powell.

While words can only do so much to express how much The Crocodile Hunter meant to so many of us, this video tribute perfectly encapsulates what a wonderful individual he really was.

Rest in peace, Steve. You are truly missed.

