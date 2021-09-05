Remembering Steve Irwin, 15 Years On
Has it been that long already? Crikey.
via Wikimedia
It's hard to believe it's already been 15 years since the world's most charismatic wildlife preservationist was taken from us in a tragic accident.
A decade-and-a-half after his passing, Steve Irwin's legacy is still going strong; the Australian Reptile Park remains operational (though not open, due to Covid), his children have grown into his animal-protecting footsteps, and Bindi has graced her late father with a beautiful daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin-Powell.
While words can only do so much to express how much The Crocodile Hunter meant to so many of us, this video tribute perfectly encapsulates what a wonderful individual he really was.
Rest in peace, Steve. You are truly missed.
Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: