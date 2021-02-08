Remember Jonethen From MAFS? He Wasn't Allowed To Cut A Nightclub Line Because "This One's For Connie"

A MAFS reality star has tried to cut the queue - shock horror! Remember Jonethen who broke Connie's heart in the 2020 season of MAFS? YES, US TOO!

And so does The Grand Poobah Hotel in Hobart! Jonethen messaged the hotel asking to cut the line in exchange for a post...and they hit back in the most HILARIOUS way:

Now, that's a way to get payback for the way he treated Connie.

JUSTICE FOR CONNIE!!!

