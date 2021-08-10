Reluctant To Get The Jab? What You Need To Know About The Covid Vaccine

Australia’s ongoing battle with the Delta strain of COVID-19 has led to a push for our population to get vaccinated, but many of us aren’t totally committed to the idea of getting the jab.

The Hit Network was joined by Dr Michael Clements, who talked us through the vaccine in layman's terms, and answered our audience's burning questions.

Still reluctant to get a sore arm? Find out if a health-care professional's perspective can put your mind at ease:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast through LiSTNR, available on iOS and Android: