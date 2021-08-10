Reluctant To Get The Jab? What You Need To Know About The Covid Vaccine

A doctor talks us through immunisation

Article heading image for Reluctant To Get The Jab? What You Need To Know About The Covid Vaccine

Hakan Nural via Unsplash

Australia’s ongoing battle with the Delta strain of COVID-19 has led to a push for our population to get vaccinated, but many of us aren’t totally committed to the idea of getting the jab.

The Hit Network was joined by Dr Michael Clements, who talked us through the vaccine in layman's terms, and answered our audience's burning questions.

Still reluctant to get a sore arm? Find out if a health-care professional's perspective can put your mind at ease:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast through LiSTNR, available on iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

10 August 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Covid 19
Vaccination
Health
Listen Live!
Hit
Covid 19
Vaccination
Health
Hit
Covid 19
Vaccination
Health
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs