Relief For Victorians As COVID Measures Change

Hospitalisations numbers are on a steady decline across the nation, as Victoria lead the charge away from Omicron announcing the removal of public health measures.

The Victorian Government revealed changes to COVID restrictions statewide, including the reinstatement of dancing at pubs and bars.

From 6pm Friday, density limits in hospitality settings will be scrapped. The use QR check-ins will no longer be required in retail and school settings.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews added that hotel quarantine stays will be shortened to seven days for international arrivals.

In New South Wales, all density limits will be lifted on Friday. Premier Dom Perrottet announced the return of singing and dancing in all settings. QR codes will only be required at music festivals and nightclubs.

Rules on face masks will change on February 25, including no indoor masks except on public transport, airports and hospitals.

VICTORIA

Victoria's health department has reported nine further deaths of COVID-19 patients.

The number of people in hospital with the virus increased by four from the previous day, sitting at 401 patients.

By the numbers, 78 are in intensive care units and 16 are on ventilators.

NSW

In NSW, 14 patients have passed away in the reporting overnight.

Hospitalisations are steadily decreasing with 1,447 active cases, the number of patients in ICU sits at 92.

QUEENSLAND

Up north, Queensland has recorded a new high in daily COVID fatalities with 39 deaths.

Although authorities aren't concerned with the spike, with some of those emerging from backdated reports. Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said "It doesn't matter that they're not recent, it's just as devastating".

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.