Relief For Millions As JobKeeper Payments Are Finally Approved

Good news for businesses and workers across Australia this morning!

The $130 billion JobKeeper package has officially been passed through parliament with no amendments, with Labor making one last attempt to stretch the package out to reach more casuals but denied.

This means the $1500 per employee, will now be paid to businesses across the nation, in the hopes that the JobKeeper payments will help over six million employees to see the other side of the pandemic with their jobs intact.

This comes alongside news that the death toll is staying put, with a majority of Australian deaths originating from New South Wales.

