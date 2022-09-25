Relief As Entangled Whale Freed From Gold Coast Shark Nets

Rescuers have successfully freed a humpback whale entangled in shark nets on the Gold Coast.

The whale calf was spotted by locals trapped in shark netting at Currumbin, off the Gold Coast, on Monday at about 5.30am.

A desperate rescue operation involving Sea World experts managed to free the frightened mammal after about 45 minutes.

The Gold Coast continues to be a hotspot for whales getting entangled in shark nets during the spring migration south.

Last month an adult humpback was freed from shark nets raising calls for shark nets to be removed during the annual ritual.

At least eight whales have been caught in Queensland nets in the past four months – with seven occurring off the Gold Coast.

