Relief As Cairns Taxi Driver Linked To Infected Marine Pilot

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a great start the week as the state record five new covid cases on Monday.

The positive news comes as south-east Queensland emerged out of lockdown on Sunday afternoon, Cairns and Yarrabah dived into day one of three amid growing fears of an outbreak.

The stay-at-home orders kicked in 4pm Sunday after a taxi-driver who tested positive was discovered to have been active in the community for 10 days while infectious Cairns MP Michael Healy said its disappointing the man was symptomatic, but still went to work.

"If we have one, or tow, or three in the community who aren't doing the right thing it threatens all of us. Today we've got an entire city shut down as a result of one person who had flu-like symptoms and didn't get tested until days later" - MP Michael Healy

Meanwhile, contact tracers have linked the taxi driver who had driven the reef pilot who had tested positive last week.

Contact tracers are now trying to track down passengers who may have travelled in the Kanimbla man's vehicle between July 28 and August 5.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr