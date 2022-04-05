Relaxed Mask Rules On The Horizon As SA Pathology Chief Steps Down

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas insists the state remains on-schedule to remove mask mandates by April 14.

It comes despite government modelling that a case "peak" of 8,000 per day looms for mid-April.

"We did get presented with new modelling this morning and I asked for that modelling to be publicly released," Malinauskas said.

"That modelling shows we're largely on track to operate below what the potential peaks were, but naturally this is still a live situation."

Chief Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier is also on board the planned easing of maks rules.

Malinauskas revealed the importance of SA Health releasing the daily virus updates by midday from now on, adding that the COVID committee pans to meet regularly each Tuesday.

Meanwhile, SA Pathology announced that director Dr Tom Dodd, who has spent the last two years as SA's COVID testing chief will step aside from his role.

Dodd will continue to work in a "key advisory role" for both the state's health team and with SA Pathology.

It is unknown why he stepped aside from the role, SA Pathology clinical director Dr Ivan Bastian will fill the interim position.

Dodd was largely responsible for establishing SA's PCR testing locations through the chaotic height of the pandemic.

"I have been enormously proud to lead this phenomenal team over the past three years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic," Dodd said in a statement.

"I also remain immensely proud of our research which continues to make breakthroughs and change lives right around the globe.

"I leave this role in the hands of a very capable and talented team which will continue to provide the best possible service to the people of South Australia."

