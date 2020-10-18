Rejoice: Adele Has Announced She Will Be Hosting SNL This Week!

Adele isn't just loved around the world for her incredible vocals and tear-jerking tracks, the 15-TIME Grammy Award winner is also known for being damn funny.

She’s just hilarious.

So, thankfully for all of us stuck at home this year, looking for a laugh, Adele has announced that she will be hosting Saturday Night Live for the very first time!

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right.

“But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

While this is Adele’s first time hosting, she has performed on the show twice. This time, Adele will be joined by H.E.R. who has been named as the musical guest - What a lineup!

“It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election... which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!" Adele wrote.

"I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.

"See you next week ♥️🤞🏻"

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Adele perform in public - whether she’s singing or not - so we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us!

