Reindeer Inspired Gelato Just Hit Perth And They’re Festive AF

There is no doubt that the best part about the festive season is the unlimited array of themed desserts and cocktails that start to pop up around town and this latest gelato creation is definitely a top contender.

Whisk Creamery has once again delivered a mouth-watering, very Instagrammable Christmas dessert.

The Rudolph Reindeer Gelato literally defines all things Christmas and delicious with its magical reindeer sprinkles, handmade chocolate fondant decorations and a flamed marshmallow.

This December only special is available from both their WA stores: 151 Rokeby Road, Subiaco and 246 William Street, Northbridge.

It's official, the festive season is here, so what are you waiting for? Go get your taste of Christmas now!

