The Annual State Cattle, Sheep & Duck Dog Championships is back for its 23rd year at the Beloka Farm and Kelpie Stud.

With novelty events, challenges, and trials, get your pup involved for a day of competition and fun.

It's all happening Saturday 2nd - Sunday 3rd November at 5845 South Gippsland Highway, Welshpool.

Find out more at https://belokakelpies.com.au/.

Miss the show? Catch up with Pete & Zoe...