Regional Victorian’s Now Eligible for Disaster Payments

With no end in sight for the current lockdown, regional Victorian residents are now eligible to claim disaster relief payments.

As regional Victorians enter our second week or lockdown, there is financial relief from the federal government for anyone who has lost work.

Any regional Victorians who have lost between 8-20 hours of work per week are eligible for a weekly $450 payment, anyone who has lost more than 20 hours can receive $750.

Services Australia General Manager Hank Jongen says that if you have previously claimed these payments, you will have to apply again.

“If you claimed the payment for the previous lockdown, returned to work, and have now been affected again you will need to lodge a new claim.”

More information on how to apply and find your eligibility for disaster relief payments, can be found at servicesaustralia.gov.au.

