Regional Victoria Gets A Surprise Ticket Out Of Lockdown

A major breakthrough for regional Victoria with lockdown lifting from 11:59pm Monday as the state records 11 new covid cases.

The positive move for regional Victorians means they will be able to leave their home for any reason, with schools and workplaces set to reopen.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced the changes at Monday's Covid conference, confident the current outbreak was contained within metropolitan Melbourne.

“There’s a degree of localisation to these cases and we haven’t seen cases in regional Victoria for the last four or five days.”

The rules will revert to what they were prior to Thursday's lockdown with business as usual, albeit it with density quotas, masks on and IDs sighted.

Melbourne residents have been clearly warned to stick to the rules and not attempt ditching lockdown for a regional escape.

"Don't be putting yourself into a situation where a Victoria police member will pull you over and have to ask you, and you answer will not be a valid answer," the Premier said.

Fines will be issued on the spot for breaching Covid -19 restrictions: $1800 for an individual and $10,000 for a business.

