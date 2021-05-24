Calling all regional South Australian adult residents! It’s time to roll up you sleeve for the Covid -19 jab.

In an attempt to kick-start the state's vaccine roll-out, from Tuesday all adults living in regional locations around the state can get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Chief Public Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier said expanding the rollout was the “sensible” thing to do, with the state's regions at the next stage of the vaccine program.

“One of the things we did early on was establish these (35 regional) clinics, so, we’re using the capacity of those clinics to now offer to the younger people.”

The national-first announcement on Monday at the Adelaide Showground's mass vaccination hub at Wayville, saw Premier Steven Marshall deliver the initiative for people over 16-years and over.

With four cases active currently in Victoria its advised to get vaccinated to ensure SA remains vigilant.

South Australia news briefing:

Catch the latest headlines and your daily dose of news on The Briefing, with Tom Tilley and Jan Dran, Annika Smethurst and Jamilla Rizvi. Available on Listnr