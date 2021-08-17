Regional NSW Travel Permits Will Come Into Effect This Weekend

Permits for Regional NSW workers will come into affect from this weekend, which will make it difficult for Sydney-siders to enter Regional NSW without an appropriate reason.

The permits have been formalised by the government over night and require holders to have an authorised reason to enter Regional NSW.

Local MP Greg Piper said it won't affect people who work between the hunter and central coast but will apply to anyone heading into Regional NSW from Sydney, Blue mountains and the Illawarra.

People who will qualify to carry a permit include authorised workers from LGAs of concern, for anyone inspecting real estate and for anyone attempting to travel to a second home.

While real estate is a legitimate reason to enter Regional NSW, investment properties will not be included and the person in question must be in legitimate need of a home.

If someone is travelling to a second home, permits will only be issued to those who are travelling to the home for work or living, or to complete urgent repairs on the property, in which case only one person will be permitted to travel to the home.

