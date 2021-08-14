Regional NSW To Go Into Lockdown From 5PM Today

Following New South Wales' concerning case numbers today, all of regional NSW will be going into lockdown from 5PM this afternoon.

According to a Tweet from the New South Wales Deputy Premier, these measures are necessary to "minimise movement and protect our communities from the evolving COVID situation in Sydney."

The new stay at home order will remain for at least a week.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nations breaking news as it hits.

The NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian previously mentioned that some areas such as Western NSW and Armidale, could have their lockdown extended.

"Western NSW, Dubbo and the surrounding communities have seen 26 cases overnight and it is likely the health advice will ask us to extend the local government areas in lockdown," she said.

"While Armidale still has zero cases after a week, [NSW] Health is recommending that the lockdown be extended for a further seven days to make sure there are not any undetected cases."

Unfortunately, this also means that areas such as Lismore, Byron, Ballina and Richmond Valley will not have their lockdown lifted on Tuesday, 17th of August as planned but will now be in lockdown until Saturday, August 21st.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.