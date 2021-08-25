Regional NSW Lockdown End Date Remains Unknown

The Berejiklian Government won’t make a call on the regional NSW lockdown until the end of the week.

There are calls for border towns like Albury, and surrounding electorates to be released from the restrictions due to zero local cases here.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro confirmed that a decision for lockdown had not been made yet.

“The government and the crisis committee will be considering what happens post-Saturday, we haven’t made any decision around the extension of the restrictions of lockdown for regional and rural NSW.”

But the NSW Government says it's keeping a close eye on the Shepparton Covid outbreak due to its proximity to Albury Wodonga.

NSW recorded 919 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, but Farrer MP Susan Ley says we might be doing a better job in NSW than we're giving ourselves credit for.

“I think NSW is leading the way, I think that actually making that statement we have to learn to live with the virus, I think that came from the NSW Government first, it been echoed around the country what the Commonwealth is doing is making sure we give people heart and hope for the future.”

Regional NSW entered lockdown on August 14 after the Sydney Covid situation started to spread throughout the State.

