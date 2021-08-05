Regional Lockdown Justified By COVID Traces Found In Wangaratta Wastewater
Victoria Enter Snap Lockdown
As Victoria is plunged into its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began, the decision to make it a statewide snap closure was justified by traces of COVID-19 found in wastewater at Wangaratta.
"We have a sewerage test that has detected COVID in the North-East," Premier Daniel Andrews said.
"The Wangaratta sewerage test has pinged, if you like, firstly positive, then it went negative and now it has gone positive again.
"We have some reason to believe there is COVID either in that community or has been in that community."
Premier Andrews confirmed lockdown for all of regional and metro Victoria will start at 8pm on Thursday, lasting for seven days.
"We only get one chance to lockdown fast," he said.
"We can't change what has happened in the last few days."
The lockdown rules are "essentially the same" as the fifth lockdown which ended nearly two weeks ago.
"With suspected Delta cases infectious in the community, as well as a high number of associated close contacts and exposure sites, Victoria's Acting Chief Health Officer has declared stay at home restrictions will be reintroduced," Mr Andrews said in a press release.
"This means from 8:00pm tonight, there are only five reasons to leave home: getting the food and the supplies you need, exercising for up to two hours, care or care giving, authorised work or education if you can't do it from home, or to get vaccinated at the nearest possible location.
"Shopping and exercise must be done within 5km of your home or the nearest location.
"Face masks will remain mandatory indoors (not at home) and outdoors unless an exception applies - this includes all workplaces and secondary schools.
"Private gatherings are not permitted except for an intimate partner or nominated person visits. Public gatherings are not permitted. Exercise is limited to two people.
"Childcare and Early Childhood Care will remain open.
"Schools will close, with primary and secondary school students returning to remote learning, except for vulnerable children, and the children of authorised workers who can learn on site."
