Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant And Michelle Rodriguez Team Up For The Most UNEXPECTED Movie!

Just when we thought 2022 must be running out of surprises, we’ve been caught off-guard once again!

Paramount Pictures have revealed Chris Pine (Star Trek), Michelle Rodriguez (The Fast and the Furious), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu), Sophia Lillis (IT) and Hugh Grant are teaming up for the most unexpected project!

Looking for something to stream? We've got you covered:

The A-list group will be banding together for Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves; a feature film based on the cult-favourite tabletop role-playing game!

An official trailer for the film has been released after making its debut at San Diego Comic-Con overnight.

Watch it here:

While Pine, Rodriguez, Page, Smith and Lillis will be playing a bard, a barbarian, a paladin, a sorcerer and a druid (respectively), it’s Hugh Grant’s rogue, Forge Fletcher, that really has our interests piqued!

After all, we haven’t seen him play the villain since Bridget Jones’s Diary!

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves will hit Australian cinemas on March 2, 2023.

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: