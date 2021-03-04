Regé-Jean Page Has Just Signed On For A Movie With Chris Evans & Ryan Gosling

So, try not to squeal but we’ve just caught wind of three mega hunk movie stars teaming up for Netflix’s latest action thriller.

Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page are coming together to bring us The Gray Man, a movie based on the 2009 book series by Mark Greaney and is rumoured to be one of the most expensive movies in Netflix history.

The plot follows freelance assassin and ex-CIA agent Court Gentry (Gosling) as he’s being hunted by his former CIA colleague Lloyd Hansen (Evans), which is super important to remember because we are all obvs watching the film for the plot...

The plot^^

Also the plot ^^

And umm... yeah, also the plot ^^

The film is scheduled to start shooting in LA over the next couple of weeks and will be directed by End Game Directors Joe & Anthony Russo, so safe to say we can expect some bloody brilliant action scenes.

There is a very impressive cast at play, including Billy Bob Thornton who you might recognise from Bad Santa & that super intense relationship with Angelina Jolie (when they literally wore each other’s blood around their necks), Alfre Woodard as Maurice Cahill, Evan’s Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas and of course, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page (affectionately known as The Duke of Hastings).

So far, a premiere date has not been set, BUT we are keeping our ears to the ground for more information of both release dates and character info, because I’m sure we are all dying to know who Regé-Jean will be playing. We also know Page has signed on to take part in an upcoming film by Paramount, Dungeons & Dragons, but we have little info on that project so far.

If it seems like the release date for The Gray Man is simply too far away for you to wait, we do have something to keep you occupied in the interim. The Russo’s are expected to release Cherry, their latest project starring MCU megastar Tom Holland, which is expected to be released on Apple TV+ on March 12th!

Catch up on the latest in Hit Entertainment news below...

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.