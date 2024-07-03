It's back for 2024!

Mix94.5 Masters Milk Carton Regatta is back for 2024!

JOIN US, BE PART OF THE ACTION AND

SCORE $500 BY VOTING FOR THE BEST BOAT DESIGN*

We want you to be part of this epic Perth event...join us at Hillary's Boat Harbour and bring your family and friends!!

Enjoy all the FREE fun... Carnival Rides, Face Painting and Petting Zoo for the kids, Masters Milk sampling, Masters Cows, HEAPS of giveaways and more!

Where: Hillarys Boat Harbour

When: Saturday November 23, 2024

Time: 10am-1pm

The 30 teams have been selected and are busy building their boats. Mix94.5's Pete & Kymba will also be racing their own boats against some "Perthonalites"!

There’s massive cash up for grabs for all teams and we are asking the people of Perth to vote for your favourite Masters Milk Carton Boat Designs to win yourself $500! *BEST DESIGN VOTING WILL TAKE PLACE 9am-11.25am (closes just before the first race)

Masters, Proudly Aussie owned and made right here in Bentley for over 50 years.

We believe that together we can make a difference for future generations by focusing on responsible environmental practices. On behalf of Mix94.5 & Masters, 1800 GOT JUNK will collect and remove all cartons after the race and recycle where possible.