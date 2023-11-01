Mix94.5's Masters Milk Carton Regatta 2023

Mix94.5 Masters Milk Carton Regatta is back for 2023!

JOIN US, BE PART OF THE ACTION AND SCORE $500!

We want you to be part of this epic Perth event...join us at Hillary's Boat Harbour and bring your family and friends!!

Enjoy all the fun... FREE Carnival Rides, Face Painting and Petting Zoo for the kids, Masters Milk sampling, Masters Cows, HEAPS of giveaways and more!

Where: Hillarys Boat Harbour

When: Saturday November 18, 2023

Time: 10am-1pm

There are 3 competitive races, plus Pete will launch his own boat... with the help of the Subiaco Community Men's Shed

There’s massive cash up for grabs for all teams and we are asking the people of Perth to vote for your favourite Masters Milk Carton Boat Designs to win yourself $500!

$5,000 - Best Design First Place

- Best Design First Place $3,000 - Best Design Runner Up

- Best Design Runner Up $2,000 - Best Design Third Place

Masters, Proudly Aussie owned and made right here in Bentley for over 50 years.

We believe that together we can make a difference for future generations by focusing on responsible environmental practices. On behalf of Mix94.5 & Masters, 1800 GOT JUNK will collect and remove all cartons after the race and recycle where possible.