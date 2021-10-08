Reese Witherspoon Returns To Her Rom-Com Roots

It's the announcement we needed to hear right now: Reese Witherspoon will be returning to her rom-com roots in the upcoming Netflix flick Your Place Or Mine.

Starring Witherspoon and Hollywood hunk, Ashton Kutcher, the movie revolves around two best friends who swap houses for a week. Hilarity ensues.

The film will serve as the directorial debut for screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the script for the absolutely iconic 2006 hit, The Devil Wears Prada.

With production beginning this past Saturday, it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing the movie anytime soon, but we’re just saying, we could use a new feel-good Valentine’s Day movie.

Love Reese Witherspoon? Find out what was originally meant to happen in Legally Blonde's 'bend and snap' scene:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: