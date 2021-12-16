Reese Witherspoon Reacts To Matthew McConaughey Revealing She Was His Childhood Crush!

It seems like Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey should have fallen in love! They both joined Ellen to chat about their new movie, Sing 2, where they revealed their celeb childhood crushes.

Reese Witherspoon revealed hers at Val Kilmer when he played Jim Morrison in The Doors movie.

But it was Matthew McConaughey saying his first celeb crush was Reese Witherspoon that made her jaw drop to the floor!

Watch the surprise reveal here:

Matthew then decided that 'About The First Celebrity Crush' would be a good title for a movie that would star the three of them!

"Oh my goodness. Something's gotta move. Something will happen when you've got nothing to lose," he said.

Now we're really wishing Reese and Matthew got together. Maybe in another life *sigh*

