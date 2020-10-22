Reese Witherspoon Casually Dropped That The Legally Blonde "Bend & Snap" Scene Was Going To Be Completely Different

Reese Witherspoon has dropped a BOMBSHELL! This week, the Legally Blonde cast reunited for a virtual reunion and it really made our hearts full.

But, the best part was learning some secrets, how the cast felt about parts of the movie and their characters.

Except, there's one thing we can't quiiiiiite get over...the bend & snap scene was almost completely different. Yes, CORRECT!

We can't imagine that iconic scene being any different to what it was..but all jokes aside, we kinda wanna see the footage.

Want to know how the bend & snap scene was going to go down originally? Find out here:

