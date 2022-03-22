Reese Witherspoon And Dolly Parton Team Up For Exciting New Movie

Reese Witherspoon has announced she’s teaming up with Dolly Parton to make a film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run.

The movie will be produced by Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and is based on the book of the same name, which was co-written by Parton and best-selling novelist James Patterson.

Taking to Instagram, Reese shared a portrait of herself with the novel, which was released earlier this month.

“Dreams really do come true!” the description starts.

“I could not be happier to share that Hello Sunshine is adapting Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton and James Patterson into a movie! I’m so grateful to Dolly for trusting us with her vision to bring this special story to life,” it reads.

The announcement solidifies that 2022 is the year of Hello Sunshine, with the media company currently cracking their way through several feature films (including Legally Blonde 3), alongside a slew of television programs.

We could not be more excited to see how everything turns out!

