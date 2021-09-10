Reef HQ's Multimillion Dollar Refurbishment Handed to Paynters

There's been a leap forward in Reef HQ's multimillion-dollar makeover.

Paynters has just been handed the principal contract for the $80.1 million refurb.

The new Reef HQ will feature upgraded exhibits, experiences, diving programs, scientific demonstrations and interactive technology.

The project is set to transform into the world's largest living coral reef aquarium, making it a premium tourist destination for overseas travellers.

The facility is scheduled to open at the end of 2023.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr