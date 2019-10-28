Reece Mastin To Headline Annual FreeZA Rock Out

2011 X Factor winner & music artist, Reece Mastin, will headline the annual FReeZA ‘Rock Out’ event, a concert that signals the start of the High Country Festival on Friday 1 November.

Reece Mastin is coming to Mansfield after a push via the Victorian Government Community Support Fund.

Mansfield Shire Council Mayor, Cr. Harry Westendorp said, “Rock Out has become an integral part of the High Country Festival.

“Locals and visitors alike look forward to seeing the youth of Mansfield represented on the Rock Out stage, thanks to FReeZA funding and a motivated group of young people on the committee who make Rock Out happen” he continued.

FReeZA is an initiative of the Victorian Government and provides young people the opportunity to build skills and experience organising youth events. Our committee is made up of youth aged 12-25.

Rock Out is a fully supervised, smoke, drug and alcohol-free event run by young people for young people. It aims to showcase local young talent, giving young people the chance to show their music and performing art skills. This year, performers include Rose Hanratty, drumming band ‘Rhythm Stix’, Steiner Bands and original songwriters from the Steiner Song writing competition

Rock Out is a FREE event for the community. All the action starts at 5.30pm and wraps up when the torchlight parade commences at around 8pm.

The stage will be on the High St median strip along with an array of community stalls and plenty space to chill or dance the night away.

For more information on Rock Out, you can email [email protected] or call 5775 8619

Missed the show? Catch up with Josiah & Elly here: