Reduce, reuse, recycle to be runway-ready

We can see it now. Your hand lazily sorts through a colourful pile of fabric. You’re half paying attention, half thinking about hitting up the Sirromet wine bar with the next DJ set. And then… BAM. Your hand closes around a piece of clothing that just speaks to you. This little beauty is going home with you and what a beauty it is.

That, folks, is the Frockarama Feeling.

Frockarama is a fashion playground, with stall upon stall offering up recycled, vintage and classic pieces from savvy sellers. Boutiques also get in on the action, selling stock and designer labels at veeeeery nice prices. It’s a fashion smorgasbord and all you have to do is tuck in.

We know the perfect outfit is made by the details, so be sure to learn all the event details [ here ] .

Frockarama is a fashion festival for the well-dressed.

Be there, 9:00 to 2:00 Sunday Feb 23rd. It’s only on for one day!



And remember what they say about the early bird… they get the juiciest clothes!