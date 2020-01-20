Red Dumplings Covered In Gold Have Arrived In Sydney This Lunar New Year!

Lunar New Year celebrations are taking over Sydney, with businesses all over the city getting involved, from Bottomless Dumplings & Koalas, to art installations and kid's activities.

One of the most delicious and ~fancy~ ways to celebrate is by indulging in Din Tai Fung’s limited edition ‘Good Fortune Dumplings’.

The super Instagrammable dumpling is red and comes topped with edible gold leaf flakes!

To make things even sweeter, though they look amazing, they sound delicious too. The dumplings are filled with decadent wagyu beef and black truffle, before being folded into a Jiaozi – a crescent shaped dumpling that is traditionally eaten in northern China during Chinese New Year.

The red and gold colour combination represents lucky colours in Chinese culture, with red symbolising good fortune and happiness, and gold for good luck. The red dumpling dough is also made from all natural vegetable ingredients.

The limited edition dumplings are available for $21.60 (5pc), or without gold leaf flakes, for $16.80 (5pc).

The dumplings are also available at café court venues for $13.60 (3pc) and $9.80 (3pc) without gold leaf flakes.

The ‘Good Fortune Dumplings’ will be available from January 23rd - February 9th!

On top of celebrating the Lunar New Year, Din Tai Fung Australia has pledged $10,000 to support Australian bushfire victims and are encouraging their customers to donate to FOODBANK Australia.

To thank customers for their support, donors will stand a chance to win one of three dumpling making masterclasses featuring the “Good Fortune Dumpling” and a feast for 10 pax, each worth $1,000.

Find out more information here!

Restaurant locations: World Square, Emporium Melbourne, Westfield Chatswood, Central Park Mall and Westfield Miranda.

Café Court locations: Westfield Sydney, Broadway Shopping Centre, Gateway Sydney, The Star, Greenwood Plaza and MLC Centre.

