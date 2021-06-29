Record Number of Aussies Moving From Capital Cities to Wodonga

Wodonga has become of the most popular spots for city dwellers who are relocating to regional Victoria.

A new study from the Regional Australia Institute (RAI) has illustrated that the number of people moving from the capital cities to regional areas is at its highest since 2018.

Liz Ritchie from the Regional Australia Institute says the number of people moving from cities to regional areas is readily growing.

“You can see the metro movers to regional sitting at about 7% from March this year, compared to march last year, so that’s pretty steady growth.”

Wodonga saw a 15% jump in the number of people moving here from the nation's capital cities compared to 12 months ago.

Liz Ritchie says the numbers weren’t a surprise.

“We know that the pandemic has played a role, but what we also know is that people have been wanting to make the move to regional Australia. We did a survey last year which told us 1 in 5 city dwellers want to make the move.”

Other regional cities that had seen significant growth in the past 12 months include the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Geelong, Wollongong, and Newcastle.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.