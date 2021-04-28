Record growth push Canberra house prices above $900,000

Buying just got harder

Article heading image for Record growth push Canberra house prices above $900,000

Median house prices across the Nation’s Capital have hit a record high, moving beyond the $900,000 mark for the first time.

The latest Domain Housing report has found local buyers can now expect to pay, on average, more than $927,000 for a house.

Senior Research Analyst, Dr Nicola Powell said In the March quarter, house prices surged by 9.7 per cent in what has now become the fastest acceleration of house prices over a quarter since Domain records began in 1993.

“They surged $92,000 in the first three months of the year.”

“House prices nationally have also reached almost $900,000, they jumped about $50,000 in the first three months of the year and this is the steepest annual rise in almost 18 years.”

Canberra remains a breakaway performer in the latest Domain report, recording the strongest annual and quarterly house price growth.

Prices increased more than $150,000 in the past 12 months and places the Nation’s Capital as the third most expensive city to buy a home, behind Sydney and Melbourne respectively.

“Another quarter at the same percentage growth rate would push house prices above $1 million.” Dr Powell said.

“That said, this rapid growth is likely to be the peak quarterly rate and not sustained in following quarters at such ferocity.”

28 April 2021

Canberra
House Prices
Real Estate
News
Listen Live!
Canberra
House Prices
Real Estate
News
Canberra
House Prices
Real Estate
News
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs