Record Covid Testing Across South Australia As Cases Rise

South Australia recorded 13 new cases of Covid in the state on Monday, with all believed to be the Delta strain.

Premier Steven Marshall thanked the people of SA for continuing to do the right thing, despite the risk of having to quarantine over Christmas if you're deemed a contact of a case.

"We've actually seen record testing in South Australia, record check-ins in South Australia since we opened our borders on the 23rd November," he boasted. "So, look I think all South Australian's want to do the right thing, we want to keep increasing that vaccination rate, so that we can reduce our restrictions even further."

“I think our state should now be ready to have these types of numbers pretty much on a daily basis as we go into this next phase on the disease.”

On track to reach the 90 per cent double vaccination milestone in three weeks’ time, an update on rule changes is anticipated later this week.

Meanwhile, SA Health have released more exposure sites late Sunday.

Frankie - the hair and beauty bar, Norwood’s VDR Vietnamese restaurant at Norwood and Afghan makeup artist at Tennyson have all be listed as casual contact exposure sites.

More information can be found at the SA Health site here.

