Rebel Wilson Reveals She Received Bad News About Her Fertility

Rebel Wilson has continued to open up about her struggles with fertility. We first saw the star share the news last year that she decided to freeze her eggs before the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, the 41-year-old has posted to Instagram, sharing a photo of herself on the beach with dark clouds in the background with the caption, "I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone.

To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

Rebel has limited comments on her post but has received an influx of support.

"The sun will shine for you soon. Don't lose hope!"

"Your vulnerability is inspiring...the dark clouds are just temporary"

Sharon Stone commented with "Been there repeatedly, there is good news. I have three beautiful sons."

Pitch Perfect co-star Alexis Knapp also commented, "So sorry my love. Been through it"

If you're struggling with fertility and need someone to talk to, you can contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

Lindsay Lohan's Fam Cameoed In The Parent Trap!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.