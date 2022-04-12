Rebel Wilson Goes Back To High School After 20-Year Coma In New Movie 'Senior Year'

It's time to go back to school! Rebel Wilson stars in a new film coming to Netflix, Senior Year!

Rebel plays a cheerleader who falls off a pyramid and is in a 20-year coma. She then wakes up as a 37-year-old women, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.

Check out the trailer here:

They cover everything from Lady Gaga to Harry Potter, it's set to be hilarious and looks to stand alongside popular films Clueless and Mean Girls.

The film also stars Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland and Chris Parnell.

We can expect Senior Year to hit Netflix in May!

